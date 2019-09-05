No Royal Treatment For Princess Charlotte!

Charlotte is now 4-years-old and is ready for her school debut. She joins her brother George at the $23,000-per-year-Thomas’s Battersea.

And just like her brother, she won’t be called “Your Royal Highness” when she’s called on.

According to People, she’ll be just another kid in the schoolyard. Teachers and classmates will be calling the Cambridge princess by her name, Charlotte, with close friends likely calling her by her well-known nickname Lottie.

Charlotte’s first day was a family affair. She and big brother George were dropped off by dad Prince William and mom Princess Kate.

Pictures courtesy of PA: Press Association