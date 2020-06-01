NO Screaming On Roller Coasters Please!

As officials continue to ease restrictions in Japan, there are rules that must be followed to ensure another outbreak doesn’t happen.

A group of major theme park operators have set out guidelines on how to ensure safety for guests and staff in the face of Covid-19.

Many rules are obvious, increased sanitizing measures, regular temperature checks, face masks mandatory and of course- social distancing.

But there is one new rule that may be difficult to follow. The theme parks have asked that there be no shouting, cheering or screaming on their outdoor attractions including roller coasters.

This could be a tough ask considering how scary some of the rides out there. Major theme parks in Japan have been closed since February due to the pandemic.