No Sports To Place Bets On. Bet On Sharks!

Without sports to bet on, now one online sportsbook is letting people bet on the migration patterns of great white sharks, and gamblers are actually doing it.

MyBookie.com is offering a variety of odds. The sportsbook will utilize the tracking technology used by OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that has the most well-known and widely used tracking tool available.

It provides a detailed tracking history of individual sharks’ travel patterns that people can monitor in real-time for free via an online app.