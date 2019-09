9:30am-11:30am

Learn to save a life! This non certificate workshop will teach you how to do child/adult CPR, what to do when someone is choking and how to use a defibrillator (AED). Participants may want to bring a pillow or knee pads for the floor work. To register, email BarrieSimcoeMuskoka@on.sja.ca or call (705) 726-0991.

The clinic is offered in partnership by Barrie Rotary Club and St. John Ambulance.