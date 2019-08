Its one of the craziest sports you’ll ever see! It’s known as Death Diving!

It’s an extreme sport that is basically epic belly flops. It consists of people jumping from a 10-metre-high board and landing in the water with their arms and legs spread out like an “X”, and they need to hold the pose for as long as possible before they hit the water.

It’s hard to watch, but also fun! DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME!