Norwegian Cruise Lines Is Hosting A Bon Jovi Cruise Next Month!

Pack that tankini and let’s get sloppy!

Runaway to Paradise with Bon Jovi cruise will have Jon Bon Jovi himself sailing the open seas with you for four days!

The Norwegian Jade, sets sail out of Miami April 12-16. It’s almost sold out and tickets start at $713 per person…

For that you get a pop-up shop of the singer’s own clothing line, Hart N Dagger, live band karaoke, speaking panels, Q&A sessions, and plenty of Hampton Water wine. (Bon Jovi’s Label). And not only will Bon Jovi perform but you also get to see performances by a number of others acts like Collective Soul, Tonic, Beth Thornton, Tempt, DJ Dave, and Slippery When Wet and more!