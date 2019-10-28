Not Washing Your Hands After You Use The Bathroom Is Worse Than Eating Raw Meat
Gross! Wash your hands, with soap!
We all know its gross not to wash your hands (with soap) after using the bathroom but now experts are sounding the alarms on just how bad this non-practice is…
Experts say that the failure to wash hands after leaving the bathroom is more likely to spread E.coli than consuming raw or under-cooked meat!
According to the study, the potentially fatal bacterium’s “likeliest route” is through human poop particles, which generally spreads through poor bathroom hygiene.
Wash your hands