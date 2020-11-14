Listen Live

November 14th and 15th, 2020

Featuring Keith Urban and Pink

#20 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#19 Levitating – Dua Lipa

 


#18 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#17 Dynamite – BTS

#16 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#15 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#14 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#12 Diamonds – Sam Smith

KOOL Cameo: A New Day Has Come – Celine Dion

#11 Kings & Queens – Ava Max

#10 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

#9 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#8 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

 

#7 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#6 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#5 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#3 Holy – Justin Bieber

Future Hit: One Too Many – Keith Urban ft.Pink

#1 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

 

