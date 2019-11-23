Listen Live

November 23rd and 24th, 2019

Frozen II is out so we Let It Go!

By Top 20

#20 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#19 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

#18 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman

#17 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#16 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#15 Higher Love – Kygo X Whitney Houston

#14 Love Me – Felix Cartal And Lights

#13 Lover – Taylor Swift

#12 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

KOOL Cameo: Idina Menzel – Let It Go

#11 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#10 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#9 Circles – Post Malone

#8 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

#7 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#6 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft.  Bryce Vine

#5 Memories – Maroon 5

#4 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#3 A Only Human – Jonas Brothers

Future Hit: Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

#2 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and  Camila Cabello

#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

