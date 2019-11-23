November 23rd and 24th, 2019
Frozen II is out so we Let It Go!
#20 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#19 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#18 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman
#17 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#16 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#15 Higher Love – Kygo X Whitney Houston
#14 Love Me – Felix Cartal And Lights
#13 Lover – Taylor Swift
#12 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
KOOL Cameo: Idina Menzel – Let It Go
#11 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#10 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#9 Circles – Post Malone
#8 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#7 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#6 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#5 Memories – Maroon 5
#4 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#3 A Only Human – Jonas Brothers
Future Hit: Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#2 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi