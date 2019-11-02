November 2nd and 3rd, 2019
#20 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#19 Higher Love – Kygo remixes Whitney Houston
#18 Circles – Post Malone
#17 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#16 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#15 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#14 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#13 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#12 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
KOOL Cameo: Landslide – Dixie Chicks
#11 Can We Pretend – P!nk
#10 Memories – Maroon 5
#9 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#8 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#7 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#6 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#5 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#4 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#3 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Nice To Meet Ya – Niall Horan
#2 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello