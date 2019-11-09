November 9th and 10th, 2019
Featuring Lizzo
#20 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#19 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#18 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#17 Higher Love – Kygo remixes Whitney Houston
#16 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#15 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#14 Can We Pretend – P!NK
Watch @Pink accept the Legend of Live Award at the 2019 #LiveSummit! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FLFwdDsKu2
— billboard (@billboard) November 6, 2019
#13 Circles – Post Malone
#12 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
KOOL Cameo: Clocks – Coldplay
Would you like to be a part of the band’s #ColdplayJordan Everyday Life livestream with @YouTube on November 22? Here’s your chance! A
More info / submit -> https://t.co/Vkab1IJC11 pic.twitter.com/IPxao4jTBy
— Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 6, 2019
#11 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#9 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#8 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#7 Memories – Maroon 5
#6 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#5 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#4 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#3 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Good As Hell – Lizzo
#2 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello