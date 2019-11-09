November 9th and 10th, 2019

#20 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#19 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith

#18 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#17 Higher Love – Kygo remixes Whitney Houston

#16 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#15 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#14 Can We Pretend – P!NK

Watch @Pink accept the Legend of Live Award at the 2019 #LiveSummit!



#13 Circles – Post Malone

#12 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

KOOL Cameo: Clocks – Coldplay

Would you like to be a part of the band's #ColdplayJordan Everyday Life livestream with @YouTube on November 22? Here's your chance!

More info / submit -> https://t.co/Vkab1IJC11

#11 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

#9 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#8 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#7 Memories – Maroon 5

#6 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

#5 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine

#4 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#3 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber

Future Hit: Good As Hell – Lizzo

#2 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello