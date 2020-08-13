Now There’s A Dr. Pepper Shortage!

Over the past few months, we’ve seen an aluminum shortage, making it hard for us to sometime find our favourite canned beverage. Diet Ginger ale has been impossible to find in a can.

And now another delightful drink will be hard to fine.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight! Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

In an email statement to the Today show, Keurig Dr. Pepper (the parent company of the soda brand), said that for the past four years sales have been trending upward, including a 15% bump in 2020.

At the beginning of the pandemic, people went nuts stockpiling items like toilet paper and cleaning products. While the TP supply has been replenished, there are still many items that prove to be hard to find.

They include:

Spiral Hams

Hair Dye

Baking yeast

Webcams and Radios

Nail Polish remover

Pet Supplies, Food, Toys and Treats

Beans

Wood