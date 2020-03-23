NSYNC Celebrate 20 Years of No Strings Attached!

The album was released on March 21, 2000 and it was the follow-up to the group’s debut album, released in 1997.

The album featured *NSYNC’s biggest tracks like Bye Bye Bye, It’s Gonna Be Me and This I Promise You. Within its first week, the album sold 2.4 million records and altogether, has sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and it became Billboard’s ‘top album of the decade.’

Some fun facts:

British boy band 5ive passed on Bye Bye Bye.

Bye Bye Bye was inspired by Destiny’s Child’s, Bills, Bills, Bills.

Andreas says he wrote Bye Bye Bye while learning how to drive.

The majority of the album was recorded in Florida.

Justin Timberlake was known as the ‘energizer bunny’ while in the studio.

The album’s title was inspired by Pinocchio.

