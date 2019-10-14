NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” Turned Into Epic NFL Touchdown Celebration

The Seattle Seahawks were part of yesterday’s NFL Sunday lineup of games and some of the players gathered in the endzone to celebrate a touchdown modeled after NSYNC’s dance moves in the video for, “Bye, Bye, Bye.” (Back when people cared for music videos)

In case you needed a reminder, let’s blast back 19 years to the official music vid.

That epic Seahawks NYNC celebration caught the attention of the band’s social media.

Lance Bass liked it too.

Come on boys, I think this calls for a reunion! Clearly, Justin Timberlake is busy though.