NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” Turned Into Epic NFL Touchdown Celebration
Even the band gave it a 10!
The Seattle Seahawks were part of yesterday’s NFL Sunday lineup of games and some of the players gathered in the endzone to celebrate a touchdown modeled after NSYNC’s dance moves in the video for, “Bye, Bye, Bye.” (Back when people cared for music videos)
How’d we do, @NSYNC? 😂#BudLightCelly x @budlight pic.twitter.com/Zukf3HC3Cz
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 13, 2019
In case you needed a reminder, let’s blast back 19 years to the official music vid.
That epic Seahawks NYNC celebration caught the attention of the band’s social media.
The judges scores…
10 – 10 – 10 – 10 – 10 👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
RT @Seahawks: How’d we do, @NSYNC? 😂#BudLightCelly x @budlight pic.twitter.com/3yYgmRPhjy
— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) October 13, 2019
Lance Bass liked it too.
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) October 14, 2019
Come on boys, I think this calls for a reunion! Clearly, Justin Timberlake is busy though.