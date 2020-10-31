October 31st and November 1st, 2020
Happy Halloween!
#20 Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#19 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#18 Dynamite – BTS
#17 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#16 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#15 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#14 Diamonds – Sam Smith
#13 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#12 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
KOOL Cameo: Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett
#11 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
#10 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#9 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
#8 Holy – Justin Bieber
#7 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#6 No More – Carys
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
Blast from the Past: Time Warp – Rocky Horror Picture Show
#2 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#1 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 ft. Jason Derulo