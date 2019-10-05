Listen Live

October 5th and 6th, 2019

After 14 weeks, we have a new Number One song!

#20 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith

#19 Salvation – The Strumbellas

#18 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow

#17 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#16 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

#15 Walk Me Home – P!NK

#14 Can We Pretend – P!NK

#13 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#12 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

Kool Cameo: Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’donis

#11 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

#10 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#9 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine

#8 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#7 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#6 Love Me – Felix Cartal And Lights

#5 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#4 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#3 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor

Future Hit: Memories – Maroon 5

#2 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello

