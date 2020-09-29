October 5th McDonald’s Canada Says Thank You To Teachers And Educational Support Workers With Free Coffee!

To celebrate World Teachers’ Day, McDonald’s is giving free coffee or tea at participating restaurants to teachers and eduational support workers in our schools!

According to the press release, “the nationwide initiative forms part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to its communities by acknowledging that teachers and education support staff have worked tirelessly to create a welcoming environment for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“During the pandemic, public appreciation for teachers and education support staff has never been greater and during extraordinary times like this, we know a little appreciation can go a really long way,” says Catherine Crozier, Head of McCafé Strategy, Marketing and Brand Innovation. “The offer for a free McCafé coffee or tea for teachers on World Teachers’ Day is a small expression of our immense gratitude for our education community across the country working tirelessly to keep our kids learning during this very difficult time.”

