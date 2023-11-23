‘Office Star’ Steve Carell Is Headed to Broadway…

Steve Carell, the Academy Award nominee who played Michael Scott on NBC’s “The Office,” will make his Broadway debut this spring in the play “Uncle Vanya. The play begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on April 2, 2024, and opening night is set for April 24.

Carell, 61, is best known for his work in TV series such as “The Morning Show” and films like “Beautiful Boy” and “Evan Almighty,” he spent his formative years as an actor onstage with Chicago’s comedy troupe Second City.