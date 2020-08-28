OH MY GOD A FLYING CAR (KIND OF)

THIS.

THIS IS THE KIND OF NEWS I WANT TO SEE IN 2020.

LIKE we’re in a time now where BLADE RUNNER (although a fictional film) is set in THE PAST!

So why don’t we have teleportation? Self driving cars? Pills that become food like Spy Kids?

Seriously who wouldn’t want this:

Also fun fact, that ginger kid? Married to Megan Trainor.

ANY WHO back to the real story.

A FLYING CAR. IN JAPAN.

SkyDrive Inc. has been working on a whole bunch of “flying car” projects around the world and JUST made history!

A motorcycle (car) was just shown flying in the air and WITH SOMEONE INSIDE!

This is not a balloon boy situation, this is hopefully real.

Seriously look:

It may be only four minutes and only a couple of feet in the air, but WOW this is cool.

The company is hoping to have “flying” cars in production by 2023.

Would you try it out?

IF THEY MAKE A HOVER BOARD YES, for me at least.

Comment below!