Listen Live

OH NA NA, WHERE’S THE MONAAY?

If You Love Rihanna, You'll Love This!

By Host Blogs, Josh

Some artists are just bigger than music itself! One of them is none other than, Rihanna who announced a new book.

The “coffee” table book is a series of 10,50 colour pictures showing her journey from childhood to iconhood.

You can pre-order the “deluxe” editions for upwards of 5.5 THOUSAND!

For us normal folk, the book will cost you 150.

Check out the announcement and reactions below!

All jokes aside, what do YOU think? Would you pick up a copy? Comment below!

Related posts

Star Wars Cookware? We’re INTO IT!

COME ON… VOGUE… JUMP ONTO THE CATWAY!!

The NHL Is Going… PUNK?