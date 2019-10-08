OH NA NA, WHERE’S THE MONAAY?

Some artists are just bigger than music itself! One of them is none other than, Rihanna who announced a new book.

The “coffee” table book is a series of 10,50 colour pictures showing her journey from childhood to iconhood.

You can pre-order the “deluxe” editions for upwards of 5.5 THOUSAND!

For us normal folk, the book will cost you 150.

Check out the announcement and reactions below!

introducing rihanna by @rihanna: a visual autobiography filled with 1,050 color images featuring a look into her life from childhood, to touring, to iconic fashion looks and everything in between. pre-order now: https://t.co/PRWsNlzzEI pic.twitter.com/P3fIlUllXC — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) October 7, 2019

“the rihanna book” aka the bible — G (@oneofthosefaces) October 7, 2019

Well I may never “own a house” or “be able to give my kids a good education” but at least I did spend $150 on the pre-order for Rihanna’s new coffee table book #Sound #Financial #Decision — caroline (@hairoline) October 7, 2019

