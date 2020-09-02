Ohio Woman Calls Cops Because She Thought She’d Been Sold A Human Penis At The Grocery Store….

Imagine, you just wanted a smoked turkey tail from your local grocery store, but instead, it appears to be something else.

Lamia Singfield bought the mysterious-looking meat from an Akron Save A Lot last Monday, planning to make turkey stew!

When she brought the turkey tail home, she was left in shock, taking to Facebook to tell her friends that she believed she was in possession of a severed male appendage.

Lamia Singfield feared that the item was a human penis, and promptly called police. The tail was so oddly shaped even the cops were left baffled by the phallic-shaped meat and contacted the medical examiner for further investigation.

The coroner concluded that the item was a pig’s tail