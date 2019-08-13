Old Town Road Street Signs Being Stolen From Boston Suburb
Why officials say the prank isn't funny
If you want to take your horse to Old Town Road in Wellesely, MA, you may have trouble finding it.
The real-life street in the Boston suburb is without a sign these days, most likely as a result of the popularity of the smash Lil Nas X song.
According to The Swellesley Report, the marker that reads Old Town Rd has been stolen at least three times since the start of what is now an 18-week run at #1 for the song. Officials have decided they won’t even replace the sign anymore until the hype dies down.
#Wellesley paying for success of @LilNasX & Old Town Road as street signs go missing https://t.co/n0DL8vXhhL #swellesley
— swellesley (@swellesley) August 9, 2019
“Old Town Road” holds the record for the longest-running #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.