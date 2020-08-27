Older People Say Looks Aren’t As Important In Dating When You’re Older
A study was done of 1000 people over the age of 50 and found that one in four have gone on a date with a potential partner with one in five admitting that this is the time of their sexual prime.
Of the respondents, half said the best way to meet a potential mate is through friends with 43% saying they’ve searched for someone online.
As we get older, apparently we aren’t as confident in our game. Two in five confessed to being more nervous for their first date now than we were 20-something.
Also, 50 + have a different idea of attraction. Three out of four said the physical attraction was important to them when they were younger looking for love, but now kinds ranked the highest at 79%. Being polite became more important at middle age as is personality.
Of those 50 and older, 7 out of 10 said they are happier now than they’ve ever been. The data shows that older people are embracing everything life has to offer with 43% living their best life.
Top attractive qualities of youth
Physical attractiveness: 76 percent
Personality: 60 percent
Kindness: 53 percent
Sense of humor: 50 percent
Politeness: 43 percent
Top attractive qualities now
Kindness: 79 percent
Personality: 67 percent
Politeness: 62 percent
Sense of humor: 59 percent
Physical attractiveness was 6th on the list!