Older People Say Looks Aren’t As Important In Dating When You’re Older

A study was done of 1000 people over the age of 50 and found that one in four have gone on a date with a potential partner with one in five admitting that this is the time of their sexual prime.

Of the respondents, half said the best way to meet a potential mate is through friends with 43% saying they’ve searched for someone online.

As we get older, apparently we aren’t as confident in our game. Two in five confessed to being more nervous for their first date now than we were 20-something.

Also, 50 + have a different idea of attraction. Three out of four said the physical attraction was important to them when they were younger looking for love, but now kinds ranked the highest at 79%. Being polite became more important at middle age as is personality.

Of those 50 and older, 7 out of 10 said they are happier now than they’ve ever been. The data shows that older people are embracing everything life has to offer with 43% living their best life.

Top attractive qualities of youth

Physical attractiveness: 76 percent

Personality: 60 percent

Kindness: 53 percent

Sense of humor: 50 percent

Politeness: 43 percent

Top attractive qualities now

Kindness: 79 percent

Personality: 67 percent

Politeness: 62 percent

Sense of humor: 59 percent

Physical attractiveness was 6th on the list!

