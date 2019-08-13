Listen Live

‘Olive Garden’ Offering Lifetime Pasta Pass

Lifetime Pass Goes On Sale Thursday

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats
  • This Thursday, Olive Garden will release a limited number of “Lifetime Pasta Passes” to the public.
  • Olive Garden will also be offering“Never Ending Pasta Passes” that would be good for 9 straight weeks.

  • The “Lifetime Pasta Passes” will be $500/each and available to the first 50 people.
  • A “Never Ending Pasta Pass” will cost $100/each and will be available to the first 24,000 people. This will be good for unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppingsfrom Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Plus, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
  • The on sale date is Thursday, August 15 at 2pm.

You can definitely sense the excitement.

