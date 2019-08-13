‘Olive Garden’ Offering Lifetime Pasta Pass
Lifetime Pass Goes On Sale Thursday
- This Thursday, Olive Garden will release a limited number of “Lifetime Pasta Passes” to the public.
- Olive Garden will also be offering“Never Ending Pasta Passes” that would be good for 9 straight weeks.
The rumors are true: Our Lifetime #PastaPass goes on sale this Thursday. Are you freaking out? We are freaking out!!! pic.twitter.com/l8k0TCNtpr
— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 12, 2019
- The “Lifetime Pasta Passes” will be $500/each and available to the first 50 people.
- A “Never Ending Pasta Pass” will cost $100/each and will be available to the first 24,000 people. This will be good for unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Plus, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
- The on sale date is Thursday, August 15 at 2pm.
You can definitely sense the excitement.
I’ve been training my entire life for this.
— Brandon (@ColoRodighiero) August 13, 2019