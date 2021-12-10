Time Magazine Names Oliver Rodrigo Entertainer Of The Year!

Time Magazine announced on Thursday that Olivia Rodrigo is its 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Simone Biles the 2021 Athlete of the Year.

According to the article in Time, Her rise to pop stardom was swift and definitive: it started on Jan. 8, when Rodrigo, already a Disney actor with an audience, released her first single, ‘Drivers License,’ a torch song that took off on TikTok and stirred up theories about who inspired it. By Jan. 23, she became the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where her song stayed for eight weeks….Halsey sent Rodrigo a cake, Cardi B shouted her out on Twitter, and Taylor Swift offered her props on Instagram.”

In the article, Rodrigo speaks about her influences, like Avril Lavigne, Lorde and Paramore. She says I’m just Olivia. I’m doing my own thing. It’s meaningful when people recognize that.”