Olivia Newton-John To Sell Tight Leather Outfit She Wore In Grease!

Olivia Newton-John is giving “Grease” fans the chance to buy the iconic ensemble she wears at the end of the 1978 movie. Tell me more. Tell me more!

The black leather jacket and skin-tight black pants she wore to sing “You’re the One That I Want” and “We Go Together” in the hit musical film are just two of more than 500 items that will be up for sale as part of “The Property From the Collection of Olivia Newton-John” auction on November 2nd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outfit is expected to fetch about $1 million!

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the public hospital the actress started in 2014, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia. Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and is the midst of her third battle with the disease.