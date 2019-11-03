Olivia Newton-John’s Iconic “Grease” Outfit Sells At Auction

Remember that iconic outfit Sandy wore in the final scene of “Grease” during the performance of “You’re The One That I Want”? Those were the pants that were so tight that they needed to be sewn on her body at the time of the movie! Well, it sold at a Beverley Hills auction yesterday for $405, 700, more than double the expected price, with all money going to Olivia Newton-John’s cancer treatment centre in Australia. A few other items from the movie sold as well.

The 71-year-old singer and actress said earlier this year that she was dealing with breast cancer for a third time since first being diagnosed in 1992. After the first time, she set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, which aims to support the mind as well as the body.

SOLD for $405,700! The iconic black leather jacket and high-waist pants worn by @olivianj in the final scene from Grease! Sold in our “Property From The Collection of Olivia Newton-John" auction in Beverly Hills and at https://t.co/ahsXX38A8G! #OliviaNewtonJohn #Auction pic.twitter.com/ZXw61x10V4 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 3, 2019

Here are a couple of the other items sold, with portions of the proceeds going to the treatment centre:

SOLD for $50,000! A pair of custom denim bell bottoms worn by Olivia Newton-John in 1975. This garment was designed by Fleur Thiemeyer, the designer behind Newton-John's image in the 1970s and 1980s. Sold today in our “Property From The Collection of Olivia Newton-John" auction! pic.twitter.com/IjLiQBag4c — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 3, 2019

SOLD for $68,750! A 1975 VW Super Beetle convertible that was Olivia Newton-John's first car in the United States when she moved to Malibu. Sold today in our “Property From The Collection of Olivia Newton-John" auction at https://t.co/ahsXX38A8G!#OliviaNewtonJohn #Auction #VW pic.twitter.com/VJeJ9AQS1f — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 3, 2019



YouTube / US Weekly Postmedia