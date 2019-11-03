Listen Live

Olivia Newton-John’s Iconic “Grease” Outfit Sells At Auction

Wait...how much?!

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Style

Remember that iconic outfit Sandy wore in the final scene of “Grease” during the performance of “You’re The One That I Want”? Those were the pants that were so tight that they needed to be sewn on her body at the time of the movie! Well, it sold at a Beverley Hills auction yesterday for $405, 700, more than double the expected price, with all money going to Olivia Newton-John’s cancer treatment centre in Australia. A few other items from the movie sold as well.

The 71-year-old singer and actress said earlier this year that she was dealing with breast cancer for a third time since first being diagnosed in 1992. After the first time, she set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, which aims to support the mind as well as the body.

Here are a couple of the other items sold, with portions of the proceeds going to the treatment centre:


YouTube / US Weekly Postmedia

Related posts

Shawn Mendes’ Face Appears On Tim Horton’s Cups

Naked Bikinis Are The New Swimsuit Trend This Summer

Channing Tatum Posts A Heart Thumping Photo After Losing A Bet

Jim Carey Is Dr Robotnic In The New Sonic Movie

Lea Michele Sings The Little Mermaid On American Idol

Bradley Cooper Dishes On His Performance At The Glastonbury Festival

Backstreet Boys Celebrate 26 Years

Olivia Wilde’s New ‘Used’ Clothing Line

Trevor Noah Plays Ellen’s “Who Would You Rather”