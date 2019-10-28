Listen Live

On Sunday Dave Chappelle was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour!

The award is considered the highest accolade in comedy and recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society

By Dirt/Divas

It was a big affair with the likes of Chappelle’s writing partner Neal Brennan, Common, Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Lorne Michaels, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart and others paying tribute to the comedian.

Eddie Murphy said in a video tribute Chappelle is the type of person who is “so much smarter than everyone.”

“Dave is one of the most, maybe the most, intellectual comedian ever,” Murphy said.

Previous recipients of the Mark Twain award include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Bill Murray, David Letterman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

