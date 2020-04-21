One Direction Reunion Tour Is Looking Good!

The band went on hiatus and eventually broke up after Zayn Malik quit the group.

Since then, the guys have all been busy with solo projects.

Fans began to get all worked up after noticing last weekend that the official One Direction Twitter account and the accounts belonging to members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are once again following Malik’s account.

On Sunday, Payne appeared on an Instagram Live with his recent musical collaborator, Swedish DJ Alesso. There he implied that a reunion was in the works as he and the other guys have been trying to coordinate FaceTime calls.

What is unclear still- if Malik is on board. TBD!