According to a new survey, one in five people say their driving skills got rusty during the quarantine, and now they’re not driving as well as they used to.

The most common driving mistakes people have been making since they got back to driving are . . .

1. Stalling.

2. Struggling to parallel park.

3. Forgetting to signal.

4. Scraping their wheels against the curb.

5. Having to think about what each pedal does.

