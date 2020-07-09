One LEGENDARY TV Scientist Explains WHY You Should Wear A Mask

If there is anyone you know on the fence about wearing a mask, I’m telling you, show them THIS!

Legendary science TV host, Bill Nye just shared a PERFECT PSA on why you should slap one on.

Serious “Consider The Following” vibes and honestly, this video makes me miss the 90s.

Check it out below!

Bill Nye the Science Guy shares some face mask facts 😷 pic.twitter.com/6U709BrpWu — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2020

THANKS BILL!

SCIENCE RULES!