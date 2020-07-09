Listen Live

One LEGENDARY TV Scientist Explains WHY You Should Wear A Mask

Consider the following!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

If there is anyone you know on  the fence about wearing a mask, I’m telling you, show them THIS!

Legendary science TV host, Bill Nye just shared a PERFECT PSA on why you should slap one on.

Serious “Consider The Following” vibes and honestly, this video makes me miss the 90s.

Check it out below!

THANKS BILL!

SCIENCE RULES!

