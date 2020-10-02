Listen Live

One NY Based Artist’s Incredible Talent, Shared With Fellow Subway Riders

By Josh

TikTok blew up over the musings of one NY-Based artist, Devon Rodriguez.

The 24-year-old is well known across the city, as he almost won a very prestigious art award earlier last year.

He takes his time on public transit to quickly sketch his fellow passerby’s, and it’s INCREDIBLE.

Check it out below:

@devonrodriguezartShe recognized me 🥺

♬ Knock Knock – Mac Miller

@devonrodriguezartReposting a fav reaction of mine ##myart ##viral ##familialatina ##tiktokpartner ##latinxtiktok

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

@devonrodriguezartNew drawing part of my subway poster series.. I should have merch available by Oct 10 ♥️ ##merch ##fyp ##drawing ##nycsubway

♬ Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney

 

Hopefully he’ll keep this up post pandemic, I’d love to run into him!

 

 

