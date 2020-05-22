One Positive To Come Out Of Quarantine Is The Loss Of FOMO

For the most part, this lockdown has been the first time in our adult lives that we haven’t felt like we’re missing out of something!

The world is all facing the same restrictions for the first time ever- we are all in the same boat here. The Fear of missing out, also referred to as FOMO doesn’t really exist in our current social climate…

There’s no dinner with friends you can’t go to, no magical long weekend pics on instagram to compare. It’s like our minds are getting a much needed break from constantly comparing and trying to compete.

We are now forced to appreciate what we have instead of what we don’t have. One professor pointed out that we are using technology differently since the lockdown started. It’s now a tool rather than a way to compare.

More