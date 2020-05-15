ONE-THIRD OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN NAPPING WHILE THEY WORK FROM HOME

According to a new survey, one-third of people who’ve been working from home during the pandemic admit they’ve been NAPPING on the clock.

And that’s not the only non-work thing people have been squeezing in while they’re working from home. More than 60% have spent more time on social media or texting than they used to when they had to go into work.

Other things people have been doing include taking more breaks, playing video games, taking care of their kids, doing outdoor activities, applying for other jobs, and doing, “bedroom activities that would get you sent to HR.”

But does your company KNOW you’re doing non-work stuff right now? Another survey found 35% of people who are working from home think their company is tracking what they’re doing.