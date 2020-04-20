‘One World: Together At Home;’ Concert Raised $127.9M

The eight hour virtual concert featured the likes of Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and more all coming together Saturday to raise money for healthcare workers in their fight again this pandemic, according to Global Citizen.

The event was organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The event started streaming online at 2pm and also featured a two-hour televised virtual concert with performances by The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Keith Urban, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The televised benefit made a point not to solicit donations from viewers, instead acting as a celebration for those on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you,” Gaga replied to the tweet.