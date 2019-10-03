There’s something about being alone in bed and FREEZING that makes someone wish they had a warm body to cuddle with.

Chances of organically meeting a compatible partner in traditional everyday life cuts by more than half as the weather shifts colder.

According to a study by the website Dating.com, online dating activity peaks when it gets cold outside.

75% of single people feel LONELY or ISOLATED at points during the winter, but they’re also far less likely to go to parties and other social events. So they turn to online dating to meet someone.

There’s a 30% increase in people using dating sites between November and February. And 55% of people say they’re more likely to use online dating sites when cold outside.