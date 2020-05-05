Listen Live

ONLY HALF OF YOUR COWORKERS ARE ALWAYS WEARING PANTS RIGHT NOW

One of the top perks of working from home is that it’s PANTS OPTIONAL.

By Kool Mornings

 According to a new survey, only 53% of people say they always have pants on as they’ve been working from home.

 

22% wear pants most of the time, 12% say sometimes, 5% rarely wear pants, and 7% NEVER do.

 

Men are three times more likely to say they never wear pants when they’re working from home, 9% of men never wear pants versus 3% of women.

The survey also found 35% of men and 45% of women get ready for a video call by putting on nicer clothes.  And, perhaps, pants.

