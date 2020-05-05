ONLY HALF OF YOUR COWORKERS ARE ALWAYS WEARING PANTS RIGHT NOW

According to a new survey, only 53% of people say they always have pants on as they’ve been working from home.

22% wear pants most of the time, 12% say sometimes, 5% rarely wear pants, and 7% NEVER do.

Men are three times more likely to say they never wear pants when they’re working from home, 9% of men never wear pants versus 3% of women.

The survey also found 35% of men and 45% of women get ready for a video call by putting on nicer clothes. And, perhaps, pants.