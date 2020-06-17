Listen Live

Ontario Bans Singing And Dancing On Restaurant Patios!

This may also include No whistling while you work!

By Kool Mornings

During stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening of businesses, it’s expected that no dancing or singing will be allowed in an effort to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19.

 

The guidance prepared for restaurants and bars states that both singing and dancing are banned in the outdoor seating areas where customers are currently allowed to gather in limited numbers.

 

Singing is also banned in child-care centres and in places of worship.

 

Related posts

How Long The Average Person Can Stand The Heat Before Finally Turning On The AC

Want To Be Happy? Be Spontaneous!

A Study Finds That Playing Hard-to-Get Really Works