Ontario Bans Singing And Dancing On Restaurant Patios!
This may also include No whistling while you work!
During stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening of businesses, it’s expected that no dancing or singing will be allowed in an effort to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19.
The guidance prepared for restaurants and bars states that both singing and dancing are banned in the outdoor seating areas where customers are currently allowed to gather in limited numbers.
Singing is also banned in child-care centres and in places of worship.