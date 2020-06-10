Ontario Parks Gradually Open Campgrounds Starting June 22nd

We’re hearing more and more GOOD NEWS!

On Monday it was revealed that patios, beaches and parks would be re-opening beginning this Friday, June 12th. While that does include camping, Ontario Provincial Parks are taking their time to ensure all safety steps.

Ontario Parks announced today:

Park beaches will be open starting this Friday

Campers enrolled in the Seasonal Campsite Program (Fall 2019) on Monday, June 15

Begin to gradually open campgrounds starting the week of June 22

Capacity at Provincial Parks will be reduced, this will make it more difficult to make a reservation at your favourite parks this summer.

