Ontario Parks Gradually Open Campgrounds Starting June 22nd

See what's available during Stage 2 of re-opening

By Darryl on the Drive

We’re hearing more and more GOOD NEWS!

On Monday it was revealed that patios, beaches and parks would be re-opening beginning this Friday, June 12th. While that does include camping, Ontario Provincial Parks are taking their time to ensure all safety steps.

Ontario Parks announced today:

  • Park beaches will be open starting this Friday 
  • Campers enrolled in the Seasonal Campsite Program (Fall 2019) on Monday, June 15 
  • Begin to gradually open campgrounds starting the week of June 22

Capacity at Provincial Parks will be reduced, this will make it more difficult to make a reservation at your favourite parks this summer.

Click here for more.

