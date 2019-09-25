Ontario Science Centre is Free this Weekend
Parking and IMAX films extra.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ontario Science Centre, admission will be free this weekend, September 28th and 29th, 2019.
Parking is $10 (and is limited; try to use transit!) and IMAX films are $9 but other than that, it’s the chance to check all the fun at no cost!
Don’t miss the classics like the hair-raising Van de Graaff generator and new exhibits like the all-new MindWorks exhibition exploring memory, creativity, emotions and the mind’s inner workings with virtual reality or Life of the Earth | Death of the Sun—a stunning new large-scale art installation by Canadian contemporary artist Director X.
Regular General Exhibits admission price for non-members is:
Adult $22.00
Child $13.00
Senior $16.00
Youth $16.00