Oprah Forced to Cancel Toronto Appearance

Raptors playoff run has forced another schedule change...

By Darryl on the Drive

As the Raptors continue a historic NBA Playoff run another scheduled show at Scotiabank Arena has to be dropped from the venue’s schedule.

This time one of the most popular talk show hosts of all time, Oprah.

Carrie Underwood was originally set to play in Toronto this past weekend, now fans will have to wait until Fall.

Meanwhile back in May, Twenty One Pilots were forced to cancel one of their sold out Toronto.

