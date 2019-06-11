Oprah Forced to Cancel Toronto Appearance

As the Raptors continue a historic NBA Playoff run another scheduled show at Scotiabank Arena has to be dropped from the venue’s schedule.

This time one of the most popular talk show hosts of all time, Oprah.

Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the “Your Path Made Clear” show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7BxtwtFjlI — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) June 11, 2019

Carrie Underwood was originally set to play in Toronto this past weekend, now fans will have to wait until Fall.

The Carrie Underwood concert originally scheduled here on June 9, 2019 has been rescheduled for October 14, 2019 due to NBA Finals. Tickets for the original show date will be honoured for new date. pic.twitter.com/PndwtF88YI — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile back in May, Twenty One Pilots were forced to cancel one of their sold out Toronto.