Oprah Forced to Cancel Toronto Appearance
Raptors playoff run has forced another schedule change...
As the Raptors continue a historic NBA Playoff run another scheduled show at Scotiabank Arena has to be dropped from the venue’s schedule.
This time one of the most popular talk show hosts of all time, Oprah.
Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the “Your Path Made Clear” show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7BxtwtFjlI
— Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) June 11, 2019
Carrie Underwood was originally set to play in Toronto this past weekend, now fans will have to wait until Fall.
The Carrie Underwood concert originally scheduled here on June 9, 2019 has been rescheduled for October 14, 2019 due to NBA Finals. Tickets for the original show date will be honoured for new date. pic.twitter.com/PndwtF88YI
— Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) June 4, 2019
Meanwhile back in May, Twenty One Pilots were forced to cancel one of their sold out Toronto.
Reminder for @twentyonepilots fans: Due to the needs by the league for the technical load-in & set up for the NBA Finals, the concert on 5/29 has been cancelled.
Tix will be automatically refunded & ticket holders will get a code for a chance to purchase tix to the show on 5/28. pic.twitter.com/kSWM8TaZR0
— Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) May 27, 2019