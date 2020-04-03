Oprah Has Donated $10 Million To The U.S. Coronavirus Relief Effort
Part of this donation will help get food to vulnerable Americans during this pandemic.
Oprah told fans about the donate on her social media platforms…
“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” she said.
@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.
Oprah grew up in Mississippi, and also spent time living in Milwaukee and Tennessee.
Oprah and a few other powerhouses have put together a venture called America’s Food Fund. She along with Apple Inc, the Ford Foundation, Laurene Powell Jobs and Leonardo DiCaprio, will help ensure that no American goes hungry during this crisis as 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Oprah is also doing a new pod cast series on Apple’s streaming services including Apple + called “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” On the podcast, Oprahs speaks to spiritual leaders and others about how to get through this…
Apple and Oprah have been working together since 2018 when she signed a deal with them to produce original content on their streaming Plat forms…