Oprah Has Donated $10 Million To The U.S. Coronavirus Relief Effort

Oprah told fans about the donate on her social media platforms…

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” she said.

Oprah grew up in Mississippi, and also spent time living in Milwaukee and Tennessee.

Oprah and a few other powerhouses have put together a venture called America’s Food Fund. She along with Apple Inc, the Ford Foundation, Laurene Powell Jobs and Leonardo DiCaprio, will help ensure that no American goes hungry during this crisis as 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Oprah is also doing a new pod cast series on Apple’s streaming services including Apple + called “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” On the podcast, Oprahs speaks to spiritual leaders and others about how to get through this…

Apple and Oprah have been working together since 2018 when she signed a deal with them to produce original content on their streaming Plat forms…