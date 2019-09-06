Oprah Heading Out On Tour Next Year!

Winfrey has announced that she is hitting the road for “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” national tour.

According to CNN, Presented by WW(Weight Watchers Reimagined), attendees will learn from the media mogul “as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises.”

The tour will include high-profile guests and will kick off January 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tickets go on presale for WW members on September 9 and will be available to the general public on September 13.