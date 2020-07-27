Oprah Is Shutting Down Her Magazine After 20 Years!

O, The Magazine will close the print edition of the publication with the last printed magazine rolling out in December.

The first O magazine rolled off the presses on April 19th, 2000 with huge success! A representative says while the physical copies won’t be available, the brand will still very much be present “more digitally centric,” they say.

“This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally centric.”

FUN FACTS ABOUT OPRAH

At age 19, while still a sophomore in college, Oprah becomes the youngest and first African-American anchor for WTVF-TV in Nashville.

1976 – Becomes a news co-anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

January 1984 – Becomes the anchor of “A.M. Chicago,” which airs opposite Phil Donahue.

September 1985 – The show is renamed “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

1985-2011 – Host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” the highest-rated talk show in history.

1985 – Makes her film debut in “The Color Purple,” for which she is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

More fun facts