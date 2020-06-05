Oprah Will Host A Two-Night Town Hall On Racism On OWN

The two-part event is called “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?,” the town hall will be simulcast on OWN- its parent company (Discovery) and all its other networks.

The special will feature Winfrey in conversation with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists.

Guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Part 1 of the special will air on June 9, and part 2 on June 10. It will be produced by OWN