Optometrists Warn That People Working From Home Are At Risk Of “Porn Eye”

The Coronavirus pandemic has many people now working from home, which means that we are relying on technology more than ever before.

So not only are we spending hours a day on our devices like phones, laptops and tablets to get work done- they are also our source of entertainment during downtime.

That’s a lot of screen time!

There’s an optometrist in the UK that has labelled the term “porn eye,’ which means a generation who are living out their lives on their smartphones and are doing damage to their sight. The eye doctor is now trying to encourage adults to give their eyes a rest from the non-stop screen-time.

He said: ‘Porn eye is a condition which puts undue stress and tension on eyes through continuous mobile phone viewing. ‘Watching adult material on a smart-phone is not going to help your eyesight; you are looking at tiny images and sometimes the video quality can be poor, which leaves you straining your eyes.’

The doc says,

‘We blink up to five times less than normal when in front of a screen, which can result in dry, sore eyes, variability in vision and some watering.

‘Try to apply the 20-20-20 method: for every 20 minutes in front of a screen, take a 20-second break, and look out at an object 20 feet away.’