Oreo Is Now Offering A Cookie-Scented Candle!

Shut up and take my money!

By Kool Eats

Oreos are the best!  There’s the originals, the thins, double stuff, and the upcoming gluten-free option.

 

Let’s face it, there’s nothing better than smelling the scent of cookies!

 

Food-scented candles have become very popular over the years and this new Oreo candle might be the best scent yet!

 

You can buy a candle from the Oreo website for $12.99, and according to the description, the smell is just like that of fresh cookies:

 

Buy it!

