Oreo Is Starting 2021 With A Brand New Cookie!

Earlier this week, the cookie maker announced on social media a limited-edition Brookie-O cookie!

A traditional brookie is a bar made with layers of chocolate chip cookie dough and brownies. The Brookie-O will keep the traditional Oreo cookies, with three layers of filling: cookie dough, brownie, and classic Oreo creme.

Oreo also made the announcement on Twitter.

“Three layers of creme are better than one,” the tweet said. “Say hi to Brookie-O, our newest limited-edition flavor with brownie, original creme, and cookie dough!”

It should start to arrive in stores this month!