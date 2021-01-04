Listen Live

Oreo Is Starting 2021 With A Brand New Cookie!

This year is going to be delicious if nothing else!

By Kool Eats

Earlier this week, the cookie maker announced on social media a limited-edition Brookie-O cookie!

 

A traditional brookie is a bar made with layers of chocolate chip cookie dough and brownies. The Brookie-O will keep the traditional Oreo cookies, with three layers of filling: cookie dough, brownie, and classic Oreo creme.

 

Oreo also made the announcement on Twitter.

“Three layers of creme are better than one,” the tweet said. “Say hi to Brookie-O, our newest limited-edition flavor with brownie, original creme, and cookie dough!”

 

It should start to arrive in stores this month!

 

