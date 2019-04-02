Orillia Cake Decorator Goes Viral

Mark Robillard is an early riser. Every morning he decorates the beautiful cakes at Mariposa Market in downtown Orillia.

One year ago Mark began sharing his incredible cake creations on his Youtube Channel.

Within the last 2 weeks his impressive skill has received nearly 30,000 Facebook shares and over 5.5 million views thanks to the Dr. Pimple Popper Board Game inspired cake.

And an appearance during the ‘Drive at 5’ of course…