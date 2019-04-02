Listen Live

Orillia Cake Decorator Goes Viral

Dr. Pimple Popper themed cake goes viral...

By Darryl on the Drive

Mark Robillard is an early riser. Every morning he decorates the beautiful cakes at Mariposa Market in downtown Orillia.

Easter Friends Cake #mariposamarket #easter #cake

A post shared by Mariposa Market (@mariposamarket) on

One year ago Mark began sharing his incredible cake creations on his Youtube Channel.

Within the last 2 weeks his impressive skill has received nearly 30,000 Facebook shares and over 5.5 million views thanks to the Dr. Pimple Popper Board Game inspired cake.

And an appearance during the ‘Drive at 5’ of course…

