Orillia Hockey Player Gaining Attention for Crazy Trick Shots
Zac Bell has got skills
Zac Bell played for the Orillia Terriers and North Central Predators, he’s clearly got hockey skills but these trick shots go beyond just that.
I don’t know any hockey players who can twirl, flip and spin their stick like this.
We asked, you voted. Zac Bell (@alwayshockeyy) is your 2020 #NHLFanChoice Fan of the Year! 👏
See all the winners ➡️ https://t.co/nyeIMquo6y pic.twitter.com/fx94u5Fy1O
— NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2020
The NHL and Sportsnet social media accounts have showcased his work.
The hand-eye coordination 💯🔥
🎥: @alwayshockeyy pic.twitter.com/sXyvBEVBYF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2020
Through the slider into the target for the BOOMSIES! 🎯🏒 #JayAndDan
•••
(🎥: @alwayshockeyy) pic.twitter.com/u4wpWvZO9S
— #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) September 2, 2020
He has racked up more than 221,000 followers on Instagram.
His stick handling skill is so next level that he can pull this off with ease.
Puck on a string 🪀 🏒 #hockey #hockeytwitter #alwayshockey pic.twitter.com/SBGHZ4kR9d
— Zac Bell (@alwayshockeyy) May 29, 2020
Zac can also balance the puck anywhere on his stick, not just the blade.
Call that an Apple 🍎 Tree 🌲 ahah🔥🏒 #hockey #hockeytwitter #hockeyathome pic.twitter.com/zx8UGeuKEj
— Zac Bell (@alwayshockeyy) May 1, 2020
His tricks go inside the house too.
We don’t have a ping pong table at home so had to get creative 😂🧙♂️ #hockey #hockeytwitter #hockeyathome pic.twitter.com/KhOH8ijURJ
— Zac Bell (@alwayshockeyy) April 16, 2020